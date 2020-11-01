Funeral service for Cynthia (Cindy) Elliott will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Friends may view from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Cynthia (Cindy) Elliott passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Lawton. She was born on November 22, 1945 in Abilene, Texas to Tiny Ruth and Thomas R. Heller. In 1948 she and her family moved to Lawton and her mother divorced and in 1951 she married 1LT Robert Simon. The family moved out of Lawton and traveled with the Army for many years. In 1966 Cindy moved back to Lawton, as her grandmother, Lou Aldridge lived there. She worked for attorneys and went to Cameron University. In 1973 she married LTC James C. Elliott. In 1979 she went to Beauty College. After graduating, she and her husband owned Artistic Reflections for 11 years. She then went to work for Dr. Robert Dix where she worked until her retirement. James died in 2003. She has been active in Alpha Pi Sorority, Legal Secretaires, ABWA, Questers and enjoyed playing Bridge with several groups.
Survivors include her sister, Kim Simon, brother, John G. Simon and his partner, Jeff Morfitt, two step children, James Clay Elliott, III and his wife, Nancy and Linda Jemele and her husband, Steve, five grandchildren, James Clay Elliott, IV and his wife Laci, Patricia Elliott, Cheryl Dekorte, Brian Dekorte and Robert Dekorte and two great grandchildren, Jackson Elliott and Madison Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stephenson Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society.
