Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Boydstun Griffy, age 61, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Cynthia Ann Boydstun Griffy was born July 30, 1959 to Cecil and Morjia Mayhugh Boydstun. She grew up in Apache, was a member of First Baptist Church, and graduated from Apache HS in 1977. Cindy attended Cameron University majoring in Elementary Ed. She was active in BSU and served as BSU summer missionary and BSU booth at Falls Creek. She taught 3-4 grade at Boone before going to SWOSU for her masters in LD Special Ed. In 1989 she met the love of her life Lance Dale Griffy and they were married July 1 in Lawton Cameron Baptist Church. They later joined Cache Road Baptist Church where she taught in the children’s department and was active in choir. Cindy taught elementary over 30 years for LPS.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, sister-in-law Billie Beach, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her husband of the home; sister, Diana Boydstun of Lawton; brother, Steven and Brenda Boydstun of Marlow; uncle, Travis and Teresa Mayhugh of rural Marlow; nephews Brandon and Ashley Boydstun, Branson and Triton of OKC; sisters-in-law: Sherri Tan, Terry Arnold, Cheryl Wolfe, Rita Duncan, many nieces and nephews; many cousins and friends; and fur babies Tootie, Grey, Coalie, and Hugeun.
Funeral services for Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Boydstun Griffy will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m., at First Baptist West, interment will follow at Laticia Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
