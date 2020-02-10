Cynthia Ahtone, 93, of Chickasha, Oklahoma passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 8th, 2020 at the Glenhaven Retirement Village in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She was born on September 30th, 1926 to Mathew & Frances (Giveswater) Iron in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Cynthia lived in Ponca City until she was 18 years old. She attended school at the Pawnee Indian School and Ponca City. Cynthia moved to Anadarko after marrying her husband, Quanah Ahtone in Alabama in 1944. Together they raised five children. She went back to school and received her GED in 1967, then went on to receive her Bachelors Degree from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in 1972. Cynthia worked for the Headstart Program in 1965 when it first began. After leaving the headstart program she went to work for the Fort Sill Apache's and established their Whickiup Day Care Center. After her retirement she opened up the Ahtone Trading Post in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma where she made and sold Native American regalia and supplies. After closing her store she continued to sew and sell her crafts at various craft shows and powwow's. Cynthia loved passing on her talent for beading to her daughters and granddaughters. She loved being with her family and friends. Cynthia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Carol Lindley & husband Tom of Anadarko, OK
Frances Kay Horse & husband Larry of Anadarko, OK Daughter-in-law: Donna Ahtone of Anadarko, OK
Son: Ronald (RC) Ahtone & wife Karen of Anadarko, OK
15 Grandchildren 35 Great-Grandchildren 18 Great-Great Grandchildren Numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Preceded in death by her Parents: Mathew & Frances Iron, Husband: Quanah Ahtone, Son: Terry Ahtone, Daughter: Nannie Hayes and Grandson: Ronald Ahtone Jr.
Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Ware's Cemetery Anadarko, Oklahoma