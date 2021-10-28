Cyanne Danaye Anderson, 22, of Lawton, was born on Feb. 17, 1999, to Mandy Keller and Atlas Anderson. She departed this life on Oct. 21, 2021.
Cyanne aka “Peanut” or “Cici”, attended Lawton High and Cache High Schools. Cyanne had a passion for music! She loved to sing, she won awards for her beautiful voice. She loved music, karaoke, and dancing. She enjoyed making TikTok videos and wanted to become famous one day. Cyanne loved her family, she loved putting smiles on faces. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. She had a heart of gold. She’d give you her last of anything. She loved sloths and the irony was she moved just like one! LOL. She also enjoyed putting on her makeup, watching horror movies and playing video games. She had many talents. She was the light of our lives.
She leaves to mourn, her mother, Mandy Ramey and Kevin Henderson; her father, Atlas Anderson and Scheryl Cazarez; many sisters: Ashlie and Kevin Bailey; Alyssa Anderson; Journie Elliott; Tiffany Keller and Kimaya Fulbright; her dear friend Dylan Todd; her sweet and caring person she loved dearly, Bryce Davis; her grandparents: Wanda Wilson; Pearl Anderson; Gregory Anderson and Truman Petty; nieces and nephews: Maddison; Kache; Jaxen; Kelani; Carlos and Khyree, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her papa Kenneth Wilson; sister, Sierra Cazarez; cousin, Josiah Elliott; uncle, Floyd Eugene Keller, and her special friends.
Funeral services for Cyanne Danaye Anderson will be on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.