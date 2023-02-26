Funeral Mass for CW4 (Retired) Ronald J. Scheirer will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton and Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.