Funeral Mass for CW4 (Retired) Ronald J. Scheirer will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton and Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Rosary will be 6 p.m.. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends following the Rosary.
CW4 (Retired) Ronald J. Scheirer, age 91, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Lawton. He was born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School.
He enjoyed working on anything mechanical, his love of racing stock cars ended in 1952, at age 20, when he was drafted into military service. He met his beloved "Mimi" when he agreed to drive his sister and her girlfriends to West View Park Danceland. In 1956 he married "Mimi" and they enjoyed a successful military career, traveling throughout the United States and to Germany.
While serving his country in Korea, Germany and Vietnam he received numerous awards, two Army Commendation Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal and a Bronze Star. He retired in 1979 from the Army after 27 years of faithful and loyal service as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW4). After retirement, he attended Cameron University and worked at Telos Federal System.
With his wife at his side, he divided his time between family and community service. He was a devout Catholic, was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Assembly 850, Our Lady of the Rosary Council 1287, served as a eucharist minister and parish council chairman at Holy Family Catholic church. He was a member of the Mount Scott Kiwanis, serving as president and was named Kiwanian of the Year. He also enjoyed assisting with the Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father and loving grandpa. He was a great friend and neighbor, always available to assist and share his expertise with home projects.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his parents, Frank and Anne; and his sister, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his daughters: Joanne Linville, her husband, Tom, and Deborah Cofer, her husband, Larry; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: John Linville, wife, Vanessa, (Cameron, Dominick), Kristen Haning, husband, Aaron, (James), Michael Linville, wife, Laura, (Christopher, Nicolás); and Jarret Cofer, wife, Tarah and the wonderful members of our Sciullo family.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Robert Jones , Dr. Nathan Blacker and the staff at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
We greatly appreciate our special angels, Tina, Gladys, Gloria, Gary, Tiffany, Matt, April, Rachel, Zoe and the Comanche County Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Comanche County Memorial Hospice, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.