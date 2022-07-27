CW4 (Retired) Jimmie Reid Greene passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 89 1/2 years of age.
CW4 (Retired) Jimmie Reid Greene passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 89 1/2 years of age.
Services are pending in North Carolina.
CW4 (Retired) Jimmie Reid Greene was born on Jan. 2, 1933 in Walnut Cove, North Carolina to William McKeever and Lillian Mae (Brown) Greene. Jimmie grew up and attended school in Walnut Cove, North Carolina. He enlisted in the US Army at 17 years of age and completed boot camp at Fort Myers, Virginia. He served our country proudly with assignments in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Fort Sill, Alaska, Thailand, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, four tours of duty in Europe and two tours of duty in Vietnam. Jimmie was a true patriot, retiring after 30 years of service, achieving the rank of CW4. He was also a Mason.
Jimmie’s service decorations included the National Defense Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal (4 awards), Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army Commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster) and Meritorious Service Medal.
Jimmie is survived by daughters: Sharon Ahlborn of Elgin, and Diana Greene of Ludenscheid, Germany; son, Donald Greene of Ludenscheid, Germany; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Greene of Lancaster, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 49 years, Maria Teresa (Brunner) Greene, son, Michael Reid Greene; daughter, Judith Lynn Ryan; three sisters: Delphine Greene, Faye Caddell, June Anderson, and two brothers: Carroll and William Greene.
Burial, with full military honors and Masonic rites will follow immediately after the service at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Walkertown, North Carolina.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
