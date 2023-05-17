CW3 (Retired) Walter “Fred” Osborne, age 81, of Lawton, formerly of Grand Prairie, Texas peacefully passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in Lawton. Fred was born June 8,1941 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He was the fourth of seven children from his beloved parents, PFC Walter F. Osborne, Sr. and Elsie Osborne.

Fred was born, raised, and educated in Michigan. Fred first met his wife of 64 years, Diana Lee Ludwig when they were 13 years old. They were married on Feb. 14,1959 at St. Marks Church in East Detroit.

Tags

Recommended for you