CW3 (Retired) Walter “Fred” Osborne, age 81, of Lawton, formerly of Grand Prairie, Texas peacefully passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in Lawton. Fred was born June 8,1941 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He was the fourth of seven children from his beloved parents, PFC Walter F. Osborne, Sr. and Elsie Osborne.
Fred was born, raised, and educated in Michigan. Fred first met his wife of 64 years, Diana Lee Ludwig when they were 13 years old. They were married on Feb. 14,1959 at St. Marks Church in East Detroit.
During his military career, with his wife by his side, they spent time in Germany, Colorado, Kentucky, and Washington. Fred also served in Korea and Vietnam. His primary specialty was Maintenance Tech and Service Management Specialist. Fred’s in-service training included USAARMS/Track Vehicle Mech, Ft. Carson Maintenance Operations, 7th Army/Motor Sgt., USAAMS/WO Orient, 7th Signal Brigade Officer Seminar. Fred received many decorations and medals while in the service which included, Good Conduct Medal Second Award, Army Commendation Medal Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Three Service Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Two overseas Service Bars, National Defense Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm Meritorious Service Medal.
Retiring from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, Fred retired in Lawton, where he owned and operated Osborne’s Auto Clinic. After retiring for a second time, Fred and Diana bought 15 acres and wanted to try country living and moved to Marlow. Fred and Diana then moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where they lived for 24 years before returning to Lawton in 2017.
Fred was passionate about automobiles. Fred loved to restore vintage automobiles including Corvair’s, but his pride and joy was his 1957 Chevrolet. He enjoyed showing them in car shows across Oklahoma and Texas. He was also a fan of NASCAR, Dallas Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners. His greatest past time was spending time with his family and vacationing in Mexico and Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife Diana; four children: Walter “Skip” and his wife, Pam, Scott and his wife, Belinda, Sheila, and Sunday and her husband, Steve. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Jeremy, John David, Kristin, Renee, Connor and Donovan and seven great-grandchildren; sister Sharon as well as the countless life-long friends he made over the years.
Fred is preceded in death, whom he will join in heaven, his father PFC Walter F. Osborne Sr.; mother Elsie; brothers: Tommy and Ricky; sisters: Betty Lou, Carol, and Donna; mother-in-law Helen Ludwig and son-in-law Ronnie Moore.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, 1502 Fort Sill Blvd., Lawton, OK 73507. Services with full military honors are planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Julius B. Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center 501 SE Flower Mound Rd., Lawton, OK 73501 or CompleteOK Home Health & Hospice 5108 W Gore Blvd., Suite 2B Lawton, OK 73505.