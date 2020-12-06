Funeral service for CW3 (Retired) Jerald Ray Donnelly will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (CPT) Brad Boyer officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Jerald Ray Donnelly, 75, of Lawton, passed away Dec. 2, 2020 at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Jerry was born on Oct. 16, 1945 in Ottawa, Illinois to his parents Carl and Geraldine (McGinnis) Donnelly. He attended local schools and graduated from Marquette High School in 1963. Before starting his military career, Jerry was employed by Caterpillar Inc. He enlisted in the Vietnam War and served 25 years in the US Army in communications and computer systems tasked with diagnostics of Air Defense including designing curriculum and training to air defense command. He earned many awards including the Meritorious Service medal, Army Commendation medal, Vietnam Service medal and many others. After he retired from the Army, he was employed by Litton LTD in Saudi Arabia.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Renate; brother Harry (Brenda) Donnelly; son Robert (Amber) Donnelly; daughter Linda (Brian) Donnelly; five step-sons: Michael Flores, Thomas Flores, Ricky (Cecelia) Flores, Tony Flores, and Andy (Lisa) Flores; and grandchildren: Eva Donnelly, Chelsea Flores, Abigale Flores, Christopher Flores, Ricky Jr. Flores, Eric Flores and Timothy Flores.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Geraldine Donnelly; his brother Terry Lynn Donnelly and his wife, Julie; and his stepdaughter Janet Martinez.
