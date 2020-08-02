Private family funeral service for CW2 (Retired) Bobby Jewell Morris will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Monte Ginnings, retired minister of Northwest Church of Christ, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution and consideration, masks will be provided.
CW2 (Retired) Bobby Jewel Morris, 93, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Lawton. He was born April 7, 1927 in Kenefic, Oklahoma to John Young and Alice Ella (Patton) Morris. He grew up east of Bokchito, Oklahoma and worked on the farm until the age of 17. At that time Bobby went to California with the family and worked in the shipyards and was drafted into the United States Army in July of 1945. He was active duty until October of 1953 and then served in the Army Reserve until his retirement in 1974. While in the active reserve Bobby worked in the federal civil service. Once he retired from the civil service Bob earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education and taught school for ten years. He earned his Master’s degree in 1983.
Bob married Anne “Anna” Todoroff on September 4, 1948 in Heidelberg, Germany and was married for 58 years and raised five children. Anne succumbed to a long bout with breast cancer on November 30, 2006. Bob and Anne loved their children and they always did what they thought was best for them by raising them in a safe, stable and Christian household. They wanted their children to be healthy and they were very proud of all of the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were dedicated and faithful members of Northwest Church of Christ. Bob and Anne loved to travel and traveled to many places following his retirement.
Bob met Esther Marie (White) McFarland online in July of 2009. They were married at his daughter Kathy’s home near Wellston, Oklahoma on November 27, 2009. They lived in Lawton and attended Northwest Church of Christ where they were very active members. Bobby and Esther Marie enjoyed a very Christ centered and loving relationship.
He is survived by his wife of the home, five children, Kathy Steward and husband JJ of Oklahoma City, Rob Morris and wife Mary of Rainbow City, Alabama, Nancy McNayr and husband Phillip of Oklahoma City, Cheryl Shankles and husband Mitch of Lawton, Carol Brazle and husband Paul of Antwerp, Belgium, grandchildren, Bryan Morris and wife Shi of Franklin, Tennessee, Jordan Morris and wife Meagan of Gadsden, Alabama, Kyle McNayr of Dallas, Texas and Seth McNayr of Washington, D.C., Shane and Emily South, Mike and Sam Sconce and Shannon Warner all of Lawton, Matthew and wife Miriam of Edmond, Oklahoma, Adam Brazle of Oklahoma City, Jesse Brazle of Antwerp, Belgium, Miranda Logwood and husband Derrick of Antwerp, Belgium, 14 great grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Anne, daughter, Rada, and granddaughter, Christen Sconce, eight siblings, Lois Cox, JP Turman, George Morris, Ruth Gaston, Mozell Tigert, Andy Turman, Robert W. Morris and Brownie Morris.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anne Morris Scholarship in Pre-Nursing, Cameron University Foundation, 2800 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, Oklahoma 73505 or foundation@cameron.edu or to Northwest Church of Christ, 6602 Quanah Parker Trailway, Lawton, OK 73505.