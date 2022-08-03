Funeral services for CW2 (Retired) Bert O. Coy, Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
CW2 (Retired) Bert O. Coy, Jr., 93, Apache, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1929, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Bert O. Coy Sr. and Cora Bell Jones. He married Luevon Helen Harris on May 29, 1950, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She preceded him in death on Oct. 16, 2008.
He joined the US Army and served 21 years, retiring at Fort Sill on Feb. 28, 1971. He served in Korea and Vietnam, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Upon his retirement he did contract work on Fort Sill and eventually retired from there after 17 years. Bert loved classic cars, plants, flowers and mowing his yard. He loved going on vacations with Luevon and going out to eat.
Survivors include his three children: Pamela F. Jennings of Apache; Darrell D. Coy and wife Corrine of Anchorage, Alaska, and Sherrie Stansberry and husband Ed of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughter, Jillian N. Casin and Tyler Paul of Lawton and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Luevon, daughter, Katherine D. Coy, daughter, Gail Webb, a son, David Coy, daughter, Theresa Hoiland, and four brothers: Doyne, Carl, Ruben and Leo Coy.