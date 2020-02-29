Funeral services for CW2 (Retired) Phillip R. Brock will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at First Baptist West, Lawton with Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family wishes to greet friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2pm until 4pm at the funeral home.
Phillip R. Brock, 60, Lawton passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born November 18, 1959 in Neosho, Missouri to Otis Gayle and Ruth Ann (Brush) Brock. He grew up in Anderson, Missouri on the family farm and graduated from McDonald County High School in 1978. He graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 1984 and joined the United States Army in 1985. He served overseas in Korea and married Kyong Ha (Kay) Hwang on November 7, 1986. Together, they had three children, Andrea, Hannah and Joshua. He served 20 years in the Army and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in 2005. He had served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Desert Storm. After retirement he became a JROTC instructor in Texas and Tennessee. He later obtained his Master’s in Education in 2013 and was involved in counseling for Ridgecrest Elementary in Lawton until his diagnosis with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Phil loved spending time with his family and church. His hobbies included watching and playing baseball, riding his motorcycle and volunteering for the Gideon’s. He never missed an opportunity to help someone on the side of the road or to invite someone to church. Phillip was a member of Lawton First Baptist West.
He is survived by his wife Kyong Ha Brock, three children and spouses, Andrea and Jamin Jones, Hannah and Kevin Mentel, Joshua and Eryn Brock, four grandsons, Quincy Jones, Jaylen Jones, Malcolm Jones and Sebastian Brock. He is also survived by his older brother Kim Brock, an older sister Teresa Ramm, his younger sister Anne Brock and his father Gayle Brock.
Phillip was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Ann Brock.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.