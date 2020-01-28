Funeral service for CW4 (Retired) Jack W. Thomas will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Grace Hall of First United Methodist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma with Rev. Don Nichols of Tahlequah, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
CW4 (Retired) Jack W. Thomas, 87, Lawton, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com