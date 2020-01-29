Funeral service for CW4 (Retired) Jack W. Thomas will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Grace Hall of First United Methodist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma with Rev. Don Nichols of Tahlequah, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
CW4 (Retired) Jack W. Thomas, 87, Lawton, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. He was born April 18, 1932 to C.V. Thomas and Jewel (Payne) Knight in Sadler, Texas. He married the love of his life Jo Savage of Whitesboro, Texas on August 16, 1952 in Sherman, Texas. He graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1949 and attended several work related college courses during his career.
Jack and Jo made a home together for over 67 years, 29 years of which he served in the United States Army. After retiring from his Army career, he worked 13 years as a DOD civilian at Fort Sill. When he retired from Civil Service he spent many years volunteering with the American Red Cross at Reynolds Army Hospital/Clinic, the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign and doing yard work at First United Methodist Church where he and Jo were long time members. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, gardening, traveling and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys play football.
During Jack’s military career he and the family were stationed in multiple locations including Ft. Carson, Ft. Knox, Ft. Hood, Bergstrom Air Force Base, Ft. Sill twice, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii and Ft. Leonard Wood. He also had two accompanied tours in Germany, three unaccompanied tours and Exercise Team Spirit in South Korea and one tour in Vietnam. His numerous medals, citations and honors included the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal (w/oak leaf cluster), the Honorable Order of St. Barbara and several others.
Survivors include wife, Jo Thomas of the home, son, CAPT (Retired) Paul D. Thomas and wife, Rosetta, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, daughter Pam Thomas Worthington and husband, Todd of Huntsville, Alabama; six grandchildren, Jon Logan and wife Dana, Grand Portage, Minnesota, DeWayne Logan of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Amy Logan of Plano, Texas, Paula Thomas Linwood and husband, Terry of Plano, Texas, Ryan Worthington of Huntsville, Alabama, Dr. Emily Worthington Lambert and husband, Logan of Silverhill, Alabama; 13 great-grandchildren, Robbie Logan, Thomas Logan, Taryn Manthey, Paige Christensen, Marcus Logan, David Logan, Sidney Logan, Tavariah Logan, Chloe Gandy, Kaitlynn Logan, Tristan Linwood, Kennedy Linwood and Rhett Lambert; four great-great grandchildren, Kamre’ Carey, Serena Logan, Isaiah Christensen and Delena Logan. He was also survived by one brother-in-law, James Savage and wife, Elaine of Rapid City, South Dakota, one sister-in-law, Jane Cranford of Sadler, Texas and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Joe Lee Knight, and one grandson, Robert Logan.
