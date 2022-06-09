Funeral services for Curtis Dove, 97, of Elgin, will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Curtis Bunyan Dove was born on Dec. 10, 1924 in Edna, Texas to Claude McKinley and Effie Mae Norsworthy Dove. He was one of seven children. He attended school in Cuero, TX and completed the sixth grade before going to work at Texas Tanning & Manufacturing Co in Yoakum, TX. On Aug. 12, 1942, Curtis enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at USNTS San Diego CA. He met Dorris Schroeder in San Diego, as she was also in the Navy, and they were married on April 11, 1949. Curtis served on both the USS Saratoga and the USS Benham. He was Honorably discharged July 2, 1953. He and Dorris settled in Elgin, with their two children Claude McKinley and Curtis Ray Dove. He ran Dove Fence Company till he retired. He loved to travel to USS Saratoga and USS Benham reunions and had a soft spot for his pets. He was a member of both the USS Saratoga and the USS Benham Associations.
Survivors include his son, Claude McKinley Dove and his wife Denise; daughter-in-law Helen Dove; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents and all his siblings; his wife Dorris Dove; and his son Curtis Ray Dove.