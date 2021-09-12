Funeral for Curtis Arnold Underwood Sr., 83, of Lawton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church with the Reverend Michael Logan and Reverend James Gorham officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Underwood departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home in Lawton.
A special viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Curtis was born Aug. 20, 1938, to Lloyd and Artelia (Box) Underwood. He grew up in Sheffield, Alabama where he attended school and graduated from Sterling High School. Thereafter he entered the US Army where he served honorably for 31 years achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major along with awards and medals for his service before retiring on July 31, 1989. Afterwards he worked at Lawton Regional Airport in the maintenance department till reaching retirement age.
He was a humble and honorable man who loved his family and cared about his community. A man of faith he was a committed member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton. Curtis was also a long time Mason serving in different organizations till he was called home.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ada (Haney) Underwood of the home; daughter, Veretta Underwood; son, Curtis Underwood Jr, both of Lawton, grandchildren: Serena Laci Davis and her husband Marcel of Tulsa; Alexis Mary Underwood; Abigail Eskildsen; Jace Eskildsen; and great-grandson, Damarion (DJ) Underwood all of Lawton.
He also leaves behind a godson, Horace Young Jr. of Killeen, TX, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving extended family which includes Rodney Fisher, Reggie Fisher, Butch Huskey, Donovan Demartra, Sexto and Celenia Figueroa and others whom he considered sons, daughters, and family.
Mr. Underwood is preceded in death by his grandmother, parents, two sisters, and four brothers.