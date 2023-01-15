CSM (Retired) Robert C. Shady Jan 15, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service with Masonic rites for CSM (Retired) Robert C. Shady will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.CSM (Retired) Robert C. Shady, 68, Lawton passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Lawton with his family by his side.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert C. Shady Lawton Worship Internet Csm Becker-rabon Funeral Home Burial Facebook Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists