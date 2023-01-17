Funeral service with Masonic rites for CSM (Retired) Robert C. Shady will be noon Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Grabman, Senate Appointed Minister of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Friends may view Wednesday only from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
CSM (Retired) Robert C. Shady was born on Feb. 9, 1954 in Maquoketa, Iowa and passed away on Jan. 13, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 68. He grew up in Delmar and Monmouth, Iowa. His schools that he attended were Delmar, Monmouth and Midland High School where he graduated in Wyoming, Iowa in 1972. He enlisted in the Army in June 1972 and became field artillery. In his Army career he was a Ranger, Drill Sergeant, airborne and air assault qualified. He was awarded numerous prestigious Army awards including two Legion of Merits but was most proud of becoming a member of the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara.
He married Deborah I. Scott on July 21, 1973 at Fort Riley, Kansas. They subsequently moved to Bamberg, Germany where they had their first son. When they moved back to the states, he became a drill sergeant at Fort Sill. In May 1978 twin sons were born. He attended Ranger school and became an Airborne Ranger. As a family they moved to Fort Lewis, Washington where he joined the 2nd Ranger Battalion. After leaving the Rangers he went back to a field artillery line where he stayed until he was transferred to Korea. From Korea he went to the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina where their daughter was born. He continued with field artillery moving to Hawaii, Fort Sill, and back to Bragg to become Command Sergeant Major of the 18th Airborne Corps Brigade Artillery where he retired in 2002.
He worked at Fort Sill as a civil servant for the Unit Movement Office for 17 years and permanently retired from earning a paycheck in December 2021.
He enjoyed his retirement by keeping busy with the Masons, being a Past Worshipful Master of Triangle Lodge #548 and Lawton Lodge #183 and was a member of several other Masonic bodies.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah I Shady; three sons: Ryan C. Shady (Rachel); Aron L. Shady (Autumn), and Eric D. Shady (Dawn) and one daughter, Gena I. Williams (Paul); his mother, Velma M Jensen; sisters: Judy A. Potter (Wayne) and Janice K. Houston; five grandchildren: Robert C. Shady II, Emma E. Shady, Samantha M. Shady, Austin L. Shady, Adalyn G. Shady. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in-law, beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
Family who preceded him in death are his father Clarence C. Shady, three sisters, mother and father in-law, grandparents and numerous uncles and aunts and one nephew.
To honor him donations can be made to JDRF.ORG, Shriners Hospital for Children or a charity of your choice.