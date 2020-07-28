Funeral services for CSM (Retired) Ray Prather will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Due to COVID-19 and out of concern for the health and safety for all funeral attendee’s, the family requests to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing during the services.
CSM Ray Prather, 84, Lawton passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center. He was born March 31, 1936 in New Albany, Mississippi. CSM Prather served in the United States Army, and retired from Fort Sill in 1976 as the Post Command Sergeant Major. He served during Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. After his retirement from the Army, he worked for Danguard Security. After a period of time he then started his own security business, Rayguard. He retired from Rayguard in 2000. Ray was a kind hearted man that would do anything for anybody. He was truly loved by all.
Survivors include his children; daughter Tammy Hardman, daughter Angel Waldorf and husband Dan, daughter Susan Hall and husband Tony, son Nicholas Prather and wife Vicky, 7 grandsons, and numerous other grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, previous wife, Fern Munoz and numerous brothers and sisters, and other relatives.
