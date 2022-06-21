Public viewing for CSM (Retired) Louis G. Rosa, Jr. will be held Thursday June 23, 2022, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Louis G. Rosa Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on June 13, 2022, at his home in Lawton. He was 79 years old.
Born in 1942 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Louis G. Rosa Sr. and Elizabeth Lei Luka. He was the eldest of 11 siblings. He graduated from St. Anthony’s Catholic School and W.R. Farrington High School in Honolulu, then immediately enlisted into the US Army. He had a very successful 30-year career serving in the Vietnam War, Korean War and Persian Gulf War. He retired as a Command Sergeant Major. After the military, he worked at Goodyear and for the City of Lawton.
He received an associate degree from Cameron University and many awards and honors during his career, but his greatest accomplishment was as husband, father, and grandfather. In 1964 he married Carol and began their family.
He was a charismatic personality and always the center of attention. He was always ready to celebrate and bring the Aloha and Luau Spirit.
During the difficult times, he was the pillar leading with unwavering strength and determination. He held his family together with love embedded in every action. He was love in action.
He was a romantic. He planted 37 rose bushes in his yard — a reminder of love to his family. He never failed to tell his family that he loved them. Every departure, every phone call was ended with “I love you.”
He is deeply missed by loved ones. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter, Sweetheart Huffine; granddaughters: Ariel, Hannah and Katelyn Huffine; son, Ellery David Windham; son-in-law, Edwin Huffine; siblings: Vincent Rosa; Antoinette Salavea, and Janice Smiley, and cousin Ranceford Pinao.