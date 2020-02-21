Funeral service for CSM (Retired) Homer E. Williams will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (MAJ) Tim Gresham officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home
CSM (Retired) Homer E. Williams, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born 19 June 1941 in Pembroke, Georgia, entered the Army on 20 July 1958 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and attended basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served two tours in the Republic of Vietnam, one tour in the Republic of Korea, and three tours in Germany, as well as stateside assignments at Fort Carson, Fort Lewis and Fort Sill. He faithfully served his country with more than 30 years of military service and 20 years of civil service for the United States Army.
His military education included the Seventh Army NCO Academy, Brigade Noncommissioned Officer Course, NBC Course, Honest John Nuclear Warhead Assembly Course, and attended Sergeants Major Academy in Fort Bliss, Class Seventeen, July 1981.
CSM (Retired) Williams has held a variety of Field Artillery assignments during his military career, culminating as the Command Sergeant Major of the largest artillery command in the U.S. Army, III Corps Artillery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma Jun 84 — May 88; CSM, 3d Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Oct 81 — Jul 83 and CSM, 212 Field Artillery Brigade, Jul 83-Jun 84. Section Chief, Chief of Firing Battery, Personnel Staff NCO, and nine years as First Sergeant from battery to division artillery level, Upon retirement from the Army in May 1988 at Fort Sill, he joined civil service at the Directorate of Civilian Personnel as a Management Employee/Labor Relations Specialist for eight years and as the Chief, Civilian Human Resources Branch, Reynolds Army Community Hospital for twelve years, retiring from civil service in July 2008. He has served as Chairman of the Fort Sill Enlisted Retiree Counsel, Vice President and Secretary of the Fort Sill Sergeants Major Association, member of the Fort Sill Leader Forum, and Moderator of the Fort Sill annual children’s fishing derby. He has served on several veteran counsels in the Lawton, Fort Sill Community.
CSM (Retired) Williams’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (LOM) with oak leaf cluster. His first award of the LOM was awarded by General Krasson, United States Army Europe Commanding General for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as First Sergeant, Battery A, 2d Battalion, 6th Field Artillery, and Headquarters Battery, 3d Armored Division Artillery, United States Army Europe, from January 1978 to December 1980. Other awards include the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Good Conduct Medal 10th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star, NCO Professional Development Ribbon-5, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral three, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, Valorous Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Pistol.45 Caliber. CSM (Retired) Williams was inducted into the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara Military Society in 1985.
He also received numerous Honorary and Monetary Awards to include the Department of the Army Superior Civil Service Award, Meritorious Civilian Service Award and the United States Army Medical Department Regiment, Friend of the Regiment for performance of duty during the period May 1988 — July 2008.
Homer touched countless lives during his time on earth. He was a kind and generous man who played an intricate role in improving the lives of others. After retirement and in his limited spare time Homer greatly enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He often could be found in his yard tending to his lush green grass, maintaining beautiful flowers and picking the many vegetables in his garden.
CSM (Retired) Williams is survived by his soul mate and loving wife, Heidi of 55 years and his only daughter, Tricia and son-in law, Michael. He treasured special moments in life with his grandchildren, Melissa (Sissy) Walling and Brandon (BB) Shultz while warmly embracing their respective spouses, Kevin Walling and Ley Shultz. Homer cherished his time being “Opa” to Gabriel (Gabby) and Daniel Shultz. One day long ago a cat named Lucy made its home in Homer’s beautiful backyard and since then held a special place in his heart for the past 16 years. He is also survived by a host of other family members who knew him as Uncle Bobby.
Homer was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon and Velma (Butler) Williams, two sisters, Ronita Hinely and Dorothy Massey, brothers, Cecil, Harold and a twin Robbie Williams.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com