Funeral service for CSM (Retired) Homer E. Williams will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (MAJ) Tim Gresham officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home
CSM (Retired) Homer E. Williams, 78, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Lawton.
