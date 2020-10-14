CSM (Retired) Hassen A. Cara passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home while under hospice care. He was born December 25, 1932 and dedicated 30 years of his life to the U.S. Army. After his retirement from the U.S. Army he continued to serve the military and Lawton community in various civilian positions. As part of a private family service, Hassen was laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma on Friday, October 9, 2020 with military honors.
