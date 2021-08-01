Crysta Nicole Richardson passed away on July 23, 2021, in Boerne, Texas. She was born to Matthew and Tammy (Ivey) Vercher, Oct. 15, 1992, in Fort Wainwright, Alaska. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo, TX in 2011 and from Angelo State University in 2018. Crysta worked for Boerne High School as a Life Skills teacher.
In only 28 years, Crysta touched the lives and hearts of so many. She was a friend to all, no matter the distance or time known, and she had a way of making us all feel important. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt, who had such pride and admiration for her family. She was the most loving wife, one who truly adored her husband and the life they built together. Above all else, Crysta was meant to be a mother. There are no words to express the unconditional love and unbreakable bond between Crysta and her daughter. She was the purest expression of Jesus and had a servant’s heart. While her absence is deeply felt far and wide, we know that she is rejoicing in the presence of our Savior.
Crysta is survived by her husband, Thomas Richardson; daughter, Brooklynn Richardson; parents, Matthew and Tammy Vercher; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Macy Vercher; and her niece and nephews: Madi; Max and Maverick Vercher.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. at nineteen:ten church in Boerne, Texas. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Crysta’s life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.