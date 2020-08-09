Memorial service for Cristina Samuels Thompson will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Paul Lewis, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church officiating.
Placement of the urn will be in the columbarium at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cristina Samuels Thompson, age 83, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. She was born to Victoria Samuels on December 24, 1936 in the Republic of Panama. She married George E. Thompson. He passed away on April 4, 2020. Mrs. Thompson retired as an assistant manager at Braum’s after eighteen years of service. She also worked as a housekeeper at Brockland Apartments. She was a well rounded entrepreneur. Mrs. Thompson had a Panamanian booth at the International Festival in Lawton.
Survivors include her son, Roberto Enrique Thompson and his wife, Stephanie, of the home, daughter, Griselda Spangler and her husband, Phillip, Tyler, Texas, five grandchildren, twin sisters, Marisela C. Butler and Maricza D.McKenzie and her husband, Dontae, Raven A. Singleton and her husband, Matthew, Manuel H. Spangler and Jeanette L.M. Long, three great grandchildren, Maleya McKenzie, Dallas McKenzie and Haliee Holt. She is also survived by two brothers Luis Samuels and Cesar Taylor, sister, Gladys Samuels, cousin, Cecilia Espinoza and her children and a niece, Aurelia Chavez and her husband and children all of Panama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Luis Samuels.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.