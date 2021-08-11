Crescencio Jose Arce, 76, Lawton, was born and raised in Lawton. He attended Lawton High School and graduated in 1963. He worked for his brother, Frank, at 1 Hour Cleaners and than at Goodyear Tire Co.
He married Lanelle Spraybary on Aug. 8, 1970, to which a daughter, Sonja, became part of this union. He was a loving husband, father and papo.
Crescencio had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He especially loved his granddaughters Christin Ava and Sarah and grandson Marcus.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, a granddaughter, his brother, Frank Gonzalez, and sister Lupe.
He is survived by his daughter Sonja; four grandchildren; his brother, Tony and wife, Lori and many relatives and his best friend Robbie King.
A private service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to CCMH Hospice for your assistance during this difficult time. We thank you with all our hearts and a special thank you to Father Daniel.
Rest in peace “Poncho.” Forever in our hearts, your loving family and friends.