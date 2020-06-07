Funeral service for Craig Lewis England will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in First Baptist Church with Aaron Myers, Associate Pastor of Families, officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Apache, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Craig Lewis England died Friday, June 5, 2020 in Lawton. He was born November 18, 1960 in Lawton to Marvin L. and Wilma Y. (Belew) England. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1979 graduate of Lawton High School. He married Briana Finch on July 7, 2006 in Lawton.
Craig worked as a custodian with the Lawton Public Schools. He spent 20 years working at Lawton High School and recently transferred to Hugh Bish Elementary School. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. He also enjoyed watching football and was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; two children, Brooke England and Bennett England, both of Lawton; a step daughter, Ashley Box, Lawton; his aunt, Gwen Nance, Apache, Oklahoma; cousins, Renee Roach and Dana Huckleberry; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Deborah Espen, Newcastle, Oklahoma; and his brother-in-law, Alan Finch and wife Michelle and their children, Brantley and Olivia, Norman, Oklahoma.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.