Graveside service for CPT (Retired) Franklin R. Hise will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery with Rev. Jack Darnell, pastor of Cache Creek Cowboy Church officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
CPT (Retired) Franklin R. Hise passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Lawton at the age of 81.
He was born January 19, 1940 in Pittsburg, Oklahoma to Jack and Flora (Woody) Hise, the sixth of seven children. At an early age, he moved with his family to Kentucky where his father found work in a coal mine. His father was killed in a mine accident when he was four and they returned to Oklahoma and settled in Fillmore and Milburn. Franklin attended elementary school in Fillmore and graduated from Milburn High School in 1958. He attended Murray State College in Tishomingo for one year and in 1982 graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
He entered the U.S. Army in January 1960 in Fort Carson, Colorado. Stateside tours included Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Overseas tours included three tours in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. He received many awards including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
After his retirement from the Army in December 1982, he worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill as an instructor and writer in CED (Communication Electronics Department) and later in Communication Security. He retired from Civil Service in 2002.
Franklin enjoyed the outdoors and traveling but was passionate about family, singing, and music. He entertained with his karaoke, his “band in a box” in most Lawton nursing homes, retirement centers, in church, the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center and special events. He liked a variety of music, secular and religious, and various artists and styles, but his all time favorite was Elvis and country gospel. He was a member of the Lawton Heights Church of the Nazarene for 25 years and was currently a member of Cache Creek Cowboy Church.
He met Maria Loeffler in Aschaffenburg, Germany in September 1961. They got engaged in January 1962 and were married on July 7, 1962. They were married for 59 years and were blessed with two wonderful children, Katharina Ann and Franklin, Jr.
Franklin is survived by his wife, Maria, of the home, two children, Katharina Ann Allison and her husband, Patrick of Deer Creek, Oklahoma and Franklin R. Hise, Jr. and his wife, Judy of Lucas, Texas, ten grandchildren, Christopher, Samuel, Michaela, John, Eliana, Abigail and Elijah Allison, Samantha, Franklin R. Hise, III and his wife, Alexa and Rachel Hise, sister, Eleanor Kirkley and her husband, George of Wagoner, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Sylvia Hise of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, three brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Andrea Rueckel, Josef and Ella Kunkel and Michael and Renate Kunkel, all of Germany and very special nieces and nephews.
Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Flora Hise, three brothers, Robert, Leo and Leon Hise, two sisters, Deedie Austin and Alberta Walker and an Aunt, Jackie Harris.
You will be missed, rest in peace.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com