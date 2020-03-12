A greeting of the family of CPT (Retired) Dale E. Pulrang will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A private family burial with full military honors will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery at a later date.
CPT (Retired) Dale E. Pulrang died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence at the age of 81. He was born November 13, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Everett Patrick and Winifred Pulrang. He married Marguerite Krehbiel on April 3, 1960 in Fulda, Germany.
Dale retired from the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He received numerous awards but was most proud of having been awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. Following his retirement from the military he worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill and also operated “Dale’s Rentals”.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; three daughters and sons-in-law, Janette Chelenza and Dr. Nicholas J. Chelenza, Jr., Lawton, Marie Montalongo and Oscar, Stillwater, Oklahoma and Susan Muench, Stillwater, Oklahoma; his sister, Patricia Bogen, North Carolina; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
His parents and his brother, Roger, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Food Bank, P.O. Box 3812, Lawton, OK 73502
