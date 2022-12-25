Funeral services for Coyle C. Bohn, 84, of Lawton, will be at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in the Stoney Huddleston Memorial Chapel with Pastor Robert Bohn officiating.
Committal service will follow with Full Military Honors at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Coyle Bohn, known by most individuals as Joe, was born on Jan. 21, 1938 in Peach Orchard, Missouri to Helen Cuykendall. The family later moved to Muskogean, Michigan. He joined the Army at a young age. While stationed at Fort Sill he visited a small restaurant in a tiny Oklahoma town where he met Shirley Meeks. After a brief courtship of only three days, they married. They were married for 58 years when she earned her wings to heaven.
Joe retired after serving 28 years in the military, retiring at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. After he retired he went to Cameron University where he earned his bachelor degree. His family grew up in Lawton/Fort Sill between other duty stations such as Fort Riley, KS, El Paso, TX, and three tours in Germany. His wife, Shirley, often had the responsibility of raising the children when he served two tours in Vietnam, one in Korea and was in the field many times.
Joe and his wife loved taking the children site seeing when they lived in Germany three different times. He even converted a school bus into a camper bus in order to accommodate his children and their belongings when they traveled. Joe also always loved working in the yard. It was felt he had a biological gene for making things grow. He took pleasure running the green house at Cameron University when he was earning his degree and often helping others make their plants and yards beautiful. Another huge passion of Joe’s were animals...animals of any kind. He took pleasure helping his sons with their FFA animals. Joe wanted to make sure no animal suffered or starved so he was often seen driving around making sure they had proper shelter. He always kept food in the back of his pickup to feed the strays. After his children were grown he and his wife decided it was time to finally move to the country where he could raise as many animals as he wanted.
Coyle ‘Joe’ Bohn was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Cuykendall, son-in-laws: Cecil Matthews and Randy Maples; daughter-in-law, Laura Bohn, and great-grandson, Gunner Bohn.
Joe is survived by his brother, Robert Cuykendall, Joe’s five children: daughter, Ann Matthews of Frederick; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Linda Bohn of Sterling; daughter, Jody Maples of Wichita Falls, TX; son, Terry Bohn of Jenks, and son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Mindy Bohn of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren: Kellie Westfahl and her husband Beau; Branden Bohn and his wife LeAnn; Denver “JJ” Olsen and his wife Brittany; Bryan “BJ” Olsen and his wife Sarah; Coyle Olsen and his wife Danielle; Clint Maples and his wife, Kacie; Matt Wanless; Chris Wanless and his wife Brittany; Heather McCaleb and her husband, Hollie; Loftin Davoult; Jantzen Davoult; Alex Bohn; Helmut-Nunez-Morales; Vanessa Vanderpool, and Corina Hodges; niece, Emily Keller; nephew, Josh Cuykendall; many great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren along with countless others who referred to Joe as Grandpa or Papa.
The family would request donations be made to the animal shelter of the donating party’s preference in lieu of flowers.