Graveside service for Coy Eugene Leggett will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sterling Cemetery with Shawn Nunley officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home. Family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and guests.

Coy Eugene Leggett was born May 29, 1930, in Fletcher, to Albert (Tobe) Eugene Leggett and Lillie Mae Barnett Leggett. Coy married Lanelle Blanche Simpson on Nov. 20, 1954, in Sterling. The couple moved around a lot but always maintained their connection to Comanche County.

