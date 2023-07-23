Graveside service for Coy Eugene Leggett will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sterling Cemetery with Shawn Nunley officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home. Family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and guests.
Coy Eugene Leggett was born May 29, 1930, in Fletcher, to Albert (Tobe) Eugene Leggett and Lillie Mae Barnett Leggett. Coy married Lanelle Blanche Simpson on Nov. 20, 1954, in Sterling. The couple moved around a lot but always maintained their connection to Comanche County.
Coy was a veteran, having served his country during the Korean War. Coy operated Leggett Construction but his farming business is what truly made him happy. His favorite things to do were fishing, taking care of his family and watching his daughters and granddaughters play basketball and softball.
Coy is survived by his three daughters: Victoria Janis Leggett of Lawton, Connie Joyce Barton and her husband Billy of Shelbyville, Texas, and Regina Stuever and her husband Joe of Fletcher; his sister Rita June Fischer and husband Bill of Robstown, Texas; two grandchildren: Shelby Chattin and her husband Justin of Ft. Worth, Texas and Bobbie Tahah and her husband Ronnie of Fletcher; and five great-grandchildren: Ebin Talkington, Silas Talkington, Kayla Chattin, Mickayla Tahah, and Mariah Tahah.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lanelle Blanche (Simpson) Leggett; his parents Tobe (Albert Eugene) and Lillie Mae Leggett; sister Joyce Estalene Lee; brothers: Gerald Gayland Leggett, Jimmy Don Leggett, Bobby Dean Leggett, Geary Mack Leggett; and his grandson, Clinton Eugene Landers.