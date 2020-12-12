Corrie E. (Cook) Certain was the fifth child born to the union of Lamar and Verna Cook in Geneva, TX. She attended Dunbar Elementary School in Lawton. Later in her career she attended childcare and psychology class for her daycare.
She had been married twice with two children born to the first union - Carrie and Lonzo Gaines. The second union two more children were born - Troy and Torrey Cer-tain.
She accepted God into her life at an early age in Sabine County, Texas. When the family moved to Lawton in 1945 she continued her service to God at Union Baptist Church. Then her family moved to Maywood, Illinois in 1957. She became a member of Rock of Ages Baptist Church. She was active in the gospel choir, fund raisers, and helping with food services. She decided to move back to Lawton in 1979 and became an active member of the Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a mother and faithful hard worker for her faith in servicing wherever there was a need. Whether it be cooking, cleaning, gardening, fund raising, or just motherly support.
Cookie (her nick name) worked hard all her life starting out with being a domestic engineer, electrical part at Automatic Electric, coil winder at Jefferson Electric, Repair technician for Xerox Corporation, and the opportunity arose for her to be an entrepreneur of her own family business John and Cook's Bar-B-Que #2. She took a brief break and opened Nana's Daycare for 20 years. Then she continued in the family business John and Cook's Bar-B-Que. She retired from there in 2016 but continued to support it until she passed.
Honoring and cherishing her memory - brother, Dalton (Dollie) Cook; daughter, Carrie Gaines, Lawton; sons:, Lonzo Gains, Troy (Vickie) Certain; Torrey Certain, Lawton; stepchildren - daughter, Wanda Certain, Illinois; sons: George Certain Jr., Illinois; Edward Certain, New Orleans, LA; grandsons: Bobby Gaines, Oklahoma City; Marcus Gaines, Illinois; Troy Certain, Okmulgee; and Michael Gaines, Lawton; granddaughters: Anitra Certain and Tamekia Farmer, Illinois; Shayla Certain, Lawton; Adrianne Certain, Dallas, TX; Taylor Certain, Wichita Falls, TX; great-grandchildren: Maurice and Lynna Beard, Little Rock, AR; Zylne and Zhoice Gaines, Houston, TX; Aaron and Amarion Certain, Davion, and Malakia Farmer, Illinois; along with countless other number of relatives and friends and all her beloved children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Alex, El, Litlon, L.C. Cook, and sister, Mearline Butler, and stepson, Ray Certain.
Funeral services for Corrie E. (Cook) Certain will be on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Noon at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com