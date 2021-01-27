Cornelius G. Gause, 96, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Cornelius was born Dec. 28, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the US Navy from 1942-1946 as the ship’s Postal Clerk. After the war, Cornelius returned home to Chicago and began working for US Postal Services. He retired in 1989, after 40 years of service.
Cornelius married his sweetheart Lucille, March 21, 1970 and they built their home together in Chicago. When not working Cornelius and Lucille loved to travel. They enjoyed taking cruises and visiting family. In 2017, the couple relocated to Lawton, to be closer to family.
Cornelius was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Lucille and stepson, Ronald Simpson Sr.
Cornelius is survived by his two sons: Larry Gause of Philadelphia, PA; and Christopher Gause of Atlanta, GA; stepdaughter, Alicia (Bruce Sr.) Mitchell of Lawton; grandchildren: Jocelyn (Raymond) Parker; Christopher (Cortez) Stewart; Bruce (Heather) Mitchell Jr.; James (Kelley) Mitchell; Joseph (Amber) Mitchell; Robert (Sharla) Mitchell; Remarsha Wingate; Brittany (Terrence) Gage; and Ronald Simpson Jr.; 20 loving great-grandchildren; his extended family, Diane and Earl Williams, a host of relatives, great friends and acquaintances.
The family welcomes friends to visit Cornelius Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Home in Lawton.
Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
