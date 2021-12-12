The Lord beckoned home Cornelia B. Turrentine on 27 November 2021, at the tender age of 92. Born Dec. 20, 1928, in Henderson, Kentucky, she was the third of five children born to Edward and Katie Beverly.
Affectionately known as “Connie”, she was adopted during the Great Depression at the age of 3 by her Aunt Melissa, who lived in Rock Island, Illinois. Outgoing and athletic as a child, Connie played and excelled, in track and field and baseball in her early childhood years, and even more so while attending the integrated, Rock Island High School. Her athleticism, competitive nature, and small stature earned her the nickname of “Shrimpy Shorty”. Upon graduation from high school, she enrolled at the Brown Business College. Brown Business College specialized in bookkeeping, accounting, typing, stenography and shorthand and similar skills. Those skills would be the foundation of much of her work through the years. Being naturally athletic, she loved to dance and was a talented enough athlete to have played and barnstormed as a semi-professional baseball player for a short stint with other female Negro Leaguers in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
She ultimately moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and united with the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where she accepted Christ. She would serve for many years, as a Sunday School teacher, working with youth, and singing in the choir. She loved to sing (to go along with her dancing) and at just a little prompting, would break out into her rendition of one of the gospel great, Mahalia Jackson’s songs. This would be a staple of her life, as she would display this talent until a few days prior to meeting Jesus. While in Milwaukee, she picked up the nickname “Corky” and would develop a long lasting and deep friendship with Faye B. Hale. As a matter of fact, Faye B. loved Connie so much, that she would eventually introduce Connie to her brother in 1989, which would change the course of Connie’s life.
So after Faye B. introduced her younger brother, JC Turrentine, of Lawton, Oklahoma, to Connie, he was smitten. Bishop Turrentine would marry Connie in 1990, and moved her to Lawton, Oklahoma, where he lived and had retired from the military and would pastor. Connie used to love to tell the story of how Bishop Turrentine asked his son, Larry, about remarrying. She would laugh and giggle when she told how Larry consented to the union, by telling his father that the bible says “It is not good for a man to be alone” (Gen. 2:18). Connie not only would assume the First Lady duties, but she would teach Sunday School, sing in the choir, volunteer, and serve as a Church Mother, in addition to her duties serving the Lawton community. She also worked with children in a day care center in Lawton. She was a foster Grandmother, in addition to being a Grandmother for Bishop Turrentine’s grandchildren. She was a philanthropist, giving money to various charitable organizations.
As Connie aged, she could be found walking the Lawton Mall in her spare time (confirming her continued athleticism). She actually received awards for exemplary walking, which made her very proud. She touched many lives, young and old. She loved crocheting, working with arts and crafts, and absolutely loved people. One of her favorite sayings was “I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”. Connie “worked while it was day”, and enjoyed her life, singing and dancing when she could. She moved to Texas to be closer to her family and was always appreciative of her relationship with Bishop Turrentine, even after he went to be with the Lord. Although her health failed, her love for the Lord never did, as she was insistent on praying over food AND even the medications that she later took, in her declining days. She was an example of “praying always”. She was that “Somebody” who prayed for me and you and you. As a matter of fact, on her last day on planet Earth, while lying in the hospital bed and clearly weak and worn, when asked how she was doing, she mustered her strength and mumbled the words, “I am blessed”. Selah.
Connie loved her family and was proud of her children, automatically introducing them to the health care workers who would attend to her, in her latter days. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, April Raymond (Eric) of Desoto, TX, Sheila Turrentine of Red Oak, Texas, Debra Gardner (Rocky) of OKC, OK, and a son, Larry Turrentine (Valencia) of Mansfield, Texas. She also leaves 10 grandchildren: (Kenneth, Melodie, Bradley, Denise, Desiree, Joycelyn, Kenneth, Tori, Trenton, and Ambriehl); several great grandchildren, other relatives, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by Bishop Turrentine in 2009, and by her parents and siblings earlier, one birth son, Darryl Albritton, and one grandchild, Dusty Albritton.
Connie. Take your rest. We’ll see you in the morning.
Services Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Church of God in Christ. Visitation will be Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at 3-6 p.m.