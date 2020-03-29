Graveside services and burial for Corinna L. Willis will be at 11:00 A.M.—Monday, March 30, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery (8700 NW Cache Road) in Lawton, with Dr. Willie B. Smith, Jr., officiating.
Corinna’s beautiful soul departed this life Monday, March 16, 2020 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Services and burial is under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services-Lawton.
Corinna was born on March 20, 1980 in Dallas, Texas to Ronnie Lynn Willis and La Rosa Mc Cain Willis. Corinna attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from Lawton Senior High School in 1998. After graduation Corinna served in the United States Air Force and was later honorably discharged. Corinna relocated to Louisa, Virginia where she began working and later would welcome her only daughter. Rohnnie-Lynn Syrae Willis, born December 11, 2003, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Corinna enrolled in Lincoln University which relocated her to become a resident in Jefferson City, Missouri. Like her father, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Agriculture/Horticulture on May 12, 2012 in Jefferson City, Missouri. In 2009 she was recognized by the Zonta Club’s Women of Achievement during a Yellow Rose Luncheon because of her emphasis in plant and soil science and also maintaining a grade point average over a 3.5. She was currently attending State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri to obtain a degree in Industrial Electricity. She was invited to join the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society Alpha Phi Omicron Chapter, due to her exemplary grades, with a grade point average of 3.88. She was a young lady of many trades and interests. If it seemed impossible, she would try to make it possible.
Corinna will always be cherished by her daughter, Rohnni-Lynn Syrae Willis; her brother, Kyle Willis; her mother, La Rosa Mc Cain; her grandfather, Eddie G. McCain, Sr.; her uncles, Eddie B. McCain, Jr., Lydell V. McCain, Robert Williams, Maurice Williams, and Charles Willis; her PaPa, Greg Monts; her aunts, Barbara McCain, Sonjia Wright, Sharon Willis Steele, and her special cousin, DeSheana Elix , and a host of family and friends. In Jefferson City Missouri she leaves behind two special friends of more than ten years, Lin Kuhn and her neighbor, Lewis Smith.
Corinna is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Lynn Willis; her grandmothers, Ella R. McCain and Johnny Ruth Willis; and her grandfather, George Willis.