Funeral Services for Corella Fletcher, 92, Walters, will be at First United Methodist Church, Walters, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating, Rev. Richard Ayers assisting with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Corella Mae Fletcher was born to Robert Edward and Stella Mae (Brown) Haney on May 6, 1928 in Skedee, OK and departed this life in Lawton, OK on October 30, 2020 at the age of 92 years, 5 months and 24 days.
Corella grew up in Arkansas, Marlow and Duncan, OK before settling in Walters for her junior and senior years, graduating from WHS in 1946. She married Guy Eugene Fletcher on June 30, 1956 in Walters. They made their home in Walters where she was employed at Southwestern Bell, OTASCO, Walters Public School and eventually served as librarian of the Walters Public Library from 1975-1996.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church and served as one of the leaders while her kids were in Youth Action. She and Guy enjoyed being members of the Elks Lodge in Lawton. They were also lifetime member of the Walters Roundup Club and she was honored at the rodeo in 2018. At age 78 she was driving to Lawton almost every day to keep her great grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, researching genealogy, puzzles, reading, especially her Bible. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grands, and always enjoyed looking at pictures and videos of them.
She has lived at Temple Manor for the past 2 months. During this time the staff made her feel comfortable and needed, making a special bond with nurse Jamie Ray.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Guy in 2003; and 5 brothers, Virgil and Harold Montgomery, Bob, Roy and Ray Haney.
Survivors include 3 children and son-in-law, Terri and John Hooper of Walters, Bruce Fletcher of Lawton, OK and Larry White; 2 grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Jeff Gipson of Lawton, Bryce and Megan Hooper of Duncan, OK; 3 grandchildren, Aubrey Gipson, Deuce Gipson and Lynlee Hooper; her nieces and nephews; a lifetime friend, Toni Penn; and many friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Walters or the Walters Cemetery Association.