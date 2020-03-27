Graveside service for Corbett Joe Cunningham, 74, of Elgin, Oklahoma, will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Corbett Joe Cunningham was born December 5, 1945 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Roy (Don) Heathco and Jaunita (Jacqueline) Heathco. He was the first of 4 children. He attended Sterling Schools, Fletcher Schools, and then graduated from Elgin High School in 1964.
Joe married Barbara Jean Love on August 14, 1964. The couple resided in Elgin, Oklahoma together for 55 wonderful years. He farmed for more than 40 years for Jack Mcintosh. After retiring, Joe and Barbara started their own trucking business, J&B Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, playing bluegrass music, and spending time with his grandkids. He especially loved holidays where all his family was together.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara Cunningham, son, John Wayne Cunningham and Wife Wendy of Sterling. Four Grandchildren: Michael Gray and Wife Diamond, Haiden Cunningham, Ashlee Cunningham, and Cody Cunningham. Great-grandchild: Wesson Gray, and soon to be Carter Joe Gray named after his Pa. Two brothers, Billy Heathco and Wife Pam of Duncan, Michael Heathco and Wife Barbara of Hobart, and one sister, Carolyn Miller of Arizona. Siblings-in-law: Bill Lutonsky and Wife Pam of Elgin, Doyle Latimer and Wife Cindy of Elgin, Larry Love and Wife Kathy of Elgin, Bruce McClure and Wife Gina of Elgin, and Donna Latimer of Elgin, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jaunita Heathco, Mother and Father-in-law, Lee Roy and Alice Love, and 2 Brother-in-laws Gary Lee Love and Dale Latimer.
