Graveside service for Corabelle “Jean” Fields will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, with Chaplain Kevin Rohr of Elara Caring Hospice officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Corabelle “Jean” Fields, 81, Lawton, passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 surrounded by her family, at her home north of Lawton. Jean was born Feb. 12, 1940 in Duncan. She was in foster care from ages 5 through 13 when she was adopted by her parents, CPT (Retired) Clarence E. and Blanche C. (Soukop) Scott. Jean attended Medicine Park School through the 8th grade and graduated from Elgin High School in 1958. She attended Cameron University. Jean married the love of her life, Jack Fields on Sept. 5, 1959 at the Holy City of the Wichitas. She followed her husband as an Army wife to Ansbach, Germany; Fort Sill; Glasgow, Kentucky; Enid; El Paso, Texas and retiring back to Lawton in 1975. In 1976, she and Jack opened and operated Fields RV Center. Together, they operated their business successfully until July 1992 when they fully retired.
Jean enjoyed traveling the country with Jack to Alaska, Canada, Montana, and South Dakota. Jean and Jack enjoyed living in South Florida during the winter months, living in South Fork, Colorado during the summer months and living in Lawton, during the spring and fall months. Jean, very much-loved spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and loved having company over and always playing cards. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish Jean’s memory is her husband of 62 years of the home; two daughters: Donna K. Thomas and husband Glendon of Choctaw, and Sheryl Halley and husband Arlon of Tuttle; one son, Scott L. Fields of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren: Amanda Bias of Moore; Sarah Moore and husband Josh of Choctaw; Aaron Bias of Moore; Brittany File and husband Kevin of Grovetown, Georgia; Johnathan “Lance” Barnes of Elgin; and Heather Barnes of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Shayli Bias; Hailey Barnes; Alexa Barnes; Brooklynne Barnes-File; Caidon Barnes; Zavrina Barnes; Zabionna Barnes and Patton Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Lance Edward Fields.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the charity of your choice.