Cora Kay (Tomlinson) Curry had her best day ever on Saturday, May 6, 2023, when she met Jesus face to face and was reunited with her lifelong love, Ronnie.
Kay was born Feb. 25, 1937, to Louis V. Tomlinson and Mary Elizabeth (Keeran) Tomlinson near Fletcher. As a young girl, she loved chasing jack rabbits and she loved books, horses and baby lambs. Kay attended Sterling Schools, where her mother taught and her father was the high school principal, occasionally encouraging “Cora” — a name which she disdained — loudly from down the hall to hurry so she would not be late for class. She played basketball and softball and was active in 4-H, showing lambs and making her own clothes. In the seventh grade, Ronnie chose her and she finally chose him. Kay later married Ronald Darwin Curry on Jan. 14, 1955. They built a life on the farm near Sterling that is still in operation today and added six children along the way.
Kay held various jobs over time, including working at Sterling Grocery, the school cafeteria and as a classroom aide. Kay was a community servant at heart. She was a volunteer 4-H leader, FFA Booster, and a Sterling Sports Booster. Kay fed 4-H and FFA stock show kids, sports teams, youth groups, and countless others during her lifetime. Her fried pies and donuts are famous in Southwest Oklahoma and were a staple at the local livestock show, tournament hospitality rooms and Sterling basketball games. She and Ronnie were natural mentors. Over the years, more than 30 young people called Kay and Ronnie’s house home at some point in their lives.
Kay’s heaven on earth was the cabin at Fort Cobb Lake. It came to be known by many as the Curry Cabin. Many may remember Ronnie teaching them to water ski and Kay treating sunburns with Foille spray and requiring kids on the second lake day in Curry Cove to be plastered with Coppertone and zinc oxide. Food was always plentiful and the laughs were loud.
When her youngest child reached high school, at the age of 51, Kay followed her parents’ path and pursued a bachelor’s degree in education. She finished in three years, began her teaching career at Sterling, and then completed her master’s degree. Not surprisingly, Kay’s students often learned chemistry in the kitchen, baking cookies or making doughnuts and studying the science behind the process. Kay taught for 21 years before retiring at the age of 75. Even after retirement, she continued to volunteer at the school, tutoring students in reading and math until the age of 82 when COVID forced her to stop.
Kay leaves behind a legacy of loving people well. She knew what each person needed, whether it was gentle love, a swift kick in the rear, an extra hug or encouragement to keep trying.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband Ronnie.
She is survived by her six children: RJ Curry (Deanie), Kenny Curry, Kellie Curry Raper, Linda Baughman (Todd), Lisa Coleman (Cary) and Marty Curry (Sherri); grandchildren: Andy Curry (Anna), Andrea Curry Brown (Greg), Erika Curry (Winston Carter), Jessika Curry Maxfield (Cale), Brendan Raper, Kaylyn Raper, Madi Baughman, Cassidy Baughman, Cole Coleman (Abbie), Curry Coleman, Heath Curry (Zadie), Garrett Curry, and Makayla Curry; and great grand-children: Morgan, Landry and Reagan Curry, Kaylee Beth, Cason and Cobi Coleman, and Hulen Curry; three siblings: Karen Todd (Dick), Mary Shellhammer, and Tommy Tomlinson (Susan); and brother-in-law Noel Curry (Anna).
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Sterling Auditorium. Following the service, all are welcome to visit with the family next door at the Sterling Community Center. A brief graveside service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronnie and Kay Curry Memorial Scholarship Fund at First National Bank, Fletcher.