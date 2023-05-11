Cora Kay (Tomlinson) Curry had her best day ever on Saturday, May 6, 2023, when she met Jesus face to face and was reunited with her lifelong love, Ronnie.

Kay was born Feb. 25, 1937, to Louis V. Tomlinson and Mary Elizabeth (Keeran) Tomlinson near Fletcher. As a young girl, she loved chasing jack rabbits and she loved books, horses and baby lambs. Kay attended Sterling Schools, where her mother taught and her father was the high school principal, occasionally encouraging “Cora” — a name which she disdained — loudly from down the hall to hurry so she would not be late for class. She played basketball and softball and was active in 4-H, showing lambs and making her own clothes. In the seventh grade, Ronnie chose her and she finally chose him. Kay later married Ronald Darwin Curry on Jan. 14, 1955. They built a life on the farm near Sterling that is still in operation today and added six children along the way.