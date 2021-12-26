Cora Ann (Smith) Scott passed into the loving care of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 5, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 88. She was born in Bryan, Texas to Ruble Frank and Lela Annie (Gallatin) Smith Dec. 24, 1932. Cora graduated from Bryan High School in 1951. Cora married the love of her life Donald Scott in 1954, providing endless love and support to their family as they moved throughout the US and Germany during Don’s 26 years of military service.
Cora spent over 20 years on the Administrative Staff at Cameron University, including serving as a voting member of the University Foundation. Cora was active in the Lawton community, including the Lawton Business Women’s Association, serving a term as President. Cora was very active in her Church to include assisting as a Sunday School Teacher, working in the children’s nursery along with singing in the choir. Cora loved the different clubs and organizations she belonged to.
Cora enjoyed spending time riding and visiting the Wichita Mountains. Her favorite was watching the prairie dogs. If any of her family members asked her where she wanted to go, she never turned down a venture to the Wichita Mountains, and she knew that there would always be something new to see. She will be greatly missed as a loving Christian, wife, mother, MeMaw, great MeMaw and friend.
Cora is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Donald, and brother Tommy.
Cora is survived by children: Jerry Scott and wife Peggy of San Antonio, TX; Carolyn Seabolt of Irving, TX; grandchildren: Lynn Scott, Lori Scott, Lisa Scott, and Jeremy Seabolt; great-grandchildren: Malena Scott and Adrian Spencer, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 03, 2022, from 10 a.m. — noon, funeral service will be celebrated at noon at Sunset Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX with Pastor Mallory Dorrough officiating. A committal service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where Cora will be interred with her husband Donald.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make contributions to The Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org.