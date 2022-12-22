Funeral Services for Cooper Gregory, 26, Geronimo, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Family visitation will Thursday Dec. 22, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.