Funeral Services for Cooper Gregory, 26, Geronimo, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Family visitation will Thursday Dec. 22, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Cooper Lane Gregory was born to Brian Dwyane and Cynthia (Cyndy) Ann (Shockley) Gregory. On Jan. 20, 1996, in Lawton and departed this life in Tuttle, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 26 years, 10 months and 29 days.
Cooper grew up in Geronimo where he enjoyed playing t-ball at a young age and through his elementary years. Transferring to Walters High School his freshman year. While in school Cooper played football, basketball, golf and did sporting clays with the FFA. He enjoyed hunting, guns, he loved camping at Fort Cobb in the summers with his family. And the family week long hunting trips to Eastern Oklahoma.
As a young teenager he worked as an apprentice for his Uncle Wayne at Shockley’s Heat and Air, deciding to attend vo-tech and train in heat and air. He graduated from Walters High School in 2014, receiving the Outstanding HVAC Student Award from vo-tech his senior year. He worked one year for Davis Heat and Air before attending OSU Tech in Okmulgee. He then went to work for Nathan Johnson in 2016 as an apprentice at Shockley Comfort (Shockley’s Heat & Air). On March 18, 2019 Cooper passed his Certification testing and became a Certified Mechanical Journeyman. Working not only on installs, but service calls on a daily basis. Cooper was very liked and loved by many of his clients throughout his time at Shockley’s with his dedication and hard working spirit.
Cooper’s biggest passion of hunting became somewhat overshadowed when he began helping his buddy/neighbor Dustin Southerland with Bad Boy Racing. Working on cars and attending races. In 2019 Cooper began racing his own car #20. The last few months Cooper had been building a new car for the upcoming racing season and was excited for the season to start.
Cooper never turned down an opportunity to help someone no matter what the task was.
Survivors include his parents, Brian and Cyndy Gregory of Geronimo; his brothers: Wyatt Zane Gregory and fiancé’ Taylor of Oklahoma City and Tucker Dane Gregory of Yukon; his maternal grandparents, Gary and Sonja Shockley of Newcastle; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Linda Gregory of Geronimo; his Aunt Stefanie Shockey of Oklahoma City; other great aunts and uncles and many cousins and a host of friends.