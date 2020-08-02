Connie Sue Waters of Lawton, Oklahoma died peacefully on July 26, 2020, following a seven-week illness. She was the daughter of Marshall Waters (1911-1993) and Eva Ogden Waters (1916-2007). Connie is survived by an older sister, Judy (Schumpert), and by a younger brother, Michael (Waters).
Born on August 12, 1951, Connie Waters spent both her formative years and entire adult life in Lawton except for brief residences in Houston, Texas and Norman, Oklahoma. In childhood Connie was an enthusiastic Bluebird and Camp Fire Girl. Her summers spent as a counselor at Camp C’Andy near Faxon left her with fond memories of adventures and the many skills she learned there.
After graduating from Lawton High School in 1969, Connie earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1976 at Cameron University. There, she served as editor of the Cameron Collegian student newspaper and contributed to the Cameron yearbook for several years as well.
Soon after graduation, Connie completed further studies to become a public accountant. As such, she assisted her father in the family income tax preparation business until his death in 1993, then operated the business in her own name for over twenty-six years until days before her death.
As an accountant, she built her own loyal clientele and later inherited her father’s extensive files as well. Many of her customers were the friends or adult children of her father’s original clients, and so tax season was not merely business; it also was a yearly reunion with people she had learned to care about and could help.
Although Connie didn’t actively seek out others or call attention to herself, she was unfailingly loyal to her friends. She loved nothing better than catching up with old high school or college buddies, especially those who had left town. Connie phoned, sent cards, and remembered birthdays and anniversaries year after year. In her mind, time and distance never broke personal ties. She maintained friendships from every chapter of her life.
Connie possessed a keen intelligence with an astonishing recall for detail. She was a political news junkie and an avid late night talk radio listener years before those things became fashionable. Her sympathies were always with the powerless and disenfranchised. She opened her mind to unusual beliefs and possibilities which were often hilariously entertaining. To spend time with Connie meant hours of eating, drinking, laughing, and examining the farcical nature of life.
The family appreciates the many expressions of kindness and comfort offered in the wake of Connie’s death. As per her wishes, she will be cremated. Because of the current pandemic, plans for an in-person memorial service have been postponed until later this fall. For now, pray for those she left behind and celebrate the good life of Connie Sue Waters.