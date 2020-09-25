Connie Landon, 73, Walters, OK
Funeral Services at First Baptist Church, Walters, OK, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Dr. Jack Jacob officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
Connie Lou (Pirtle) Reed Landon was born to Howard Randolph and Louellen (Dunagan) Pirtle on September 7, 1947 in Sacramento, CA and departed this life in Temple, OK on September 23, 2020 at the age of 73 years and 16 days.
Connie grew up in Sacramento until the family returned to Oklahoma in 1959. She graduated from Temple High School in 1965 and on November 26, 1966 she married Lee Eugene Reed. To the union a son and daughter were born. From 1969-1979 she was employed at Fort Sill Army Base as a clerk secretary. She then worked at Copeland Equipment in Walters from 1979-1983 when she went to work for the City of Walters, serving as City Clerk from 1983-1989. She was a co-owner of Quality Fence in Walters from for 1989 to February of 2011.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Dahlia Garden Club and was active with the Chamber of Commerce for many years in Walters. Connie enjoyed going to Lake Texoma for many years, fishing, waterskiing and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed working with her flowers and traveling.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Louellen Pirtle; her husband, Eugene Reed; and her sister, Carla Sue LeBarre.
Survivors include 2 children and spouses, Michael Reed and wife Tammy of Walters, Holly Garza and husband Danny of Lawton; grandchildren, Jake Reed, Patra Reed and Holly Alexus Reed, Reed Piatt, Halee Piatt, Scott Collignon and Camber Collignon; 2 great granddaughters, Andy Grace Oxford and Mikala Moss; her nephew Jason Phillips, and niece Jennifer Bowers; other relatives and friends.