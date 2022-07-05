We are sad to announce the passing of Connie Jo Cude (Duncan) of Lawton. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away after a long illness June 16, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Connie Jo was born April 16, 1954 in Sterling. She worked for over 25 years at Comanche County courthouse as a bad ass bailiff where she was admired and loved by all of her colleagues. She was as handy with a hammer as she was with a pistol. And made a beautiful and welcoming home with the love of her life, her husband Jerry. Connie Jo loved her family above all else and showed us that love every day of her life. She is greatly missed and we will never be able to fill the space left by her absence.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father Inez and Charles Duncan and her brother Charles Duncan.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cude; her daughter, Elda D’Amico (Chris); her son, Larry Stroud; her sisters: Barbara (Roy) Simpson and Karen (Bob) Bowden; her grandchildren: Isabella D’Amico; Lindsey and Ashley Stroud; Kayla and Halle Lovelady; Bella and King Cude and Stella Taylor and her beloved nieces and nephews: Melissa, Troy and Tonya; Cheryl, Rhonda and Richard, and five great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Connie Jo’s life at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St Andrew’s Church, 1313 SW D Ave, Lawton.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Saint Andrew’s Church, Hospice (Volunteer — Kindful Hospice)
or 9 Best Charities That Fight Dementia (Complete 2022 List) Impactful Ninja.