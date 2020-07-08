Funeral service for Connie Buttram Johnson will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Jordan Davis, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Connie Buttram Johnson, 72, Cache, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home in Cache. She was born January 6, 1948 in Lawton to Edmond D. and Margie L. (Wise) Buttram. Growing up she was very active in sports, especially softball, and in many instances she was as good if not better than the boys. With two older brothers, she was tough, stood her ground and could hold her own. She showed pigs and was actively involved in 4-H at Lawton High School. She married Dale R. Johnson on December 10, 1965 in Lawton. They raised two daughters, Darah and Shelly. Connie was heavily involved in school PTA, Booster Club and coaching the girls in volleyball and basketball. She was also involved with the girls as members of the Lawton K K Kickers. For many, many years of her young adult life she enjoyed playing volleyball at the Multipurpose Center. In 1987 Dale, Connie and Margie managed to move the Buttram family home from Lawton to Cache on an 80 acre farm. She enjoyed horses, her flowers, watching her grandkids play ball, watching birds and singing karaoke at many different locations, but her favorite was at the VFW Post 5263, where she was known as “Cache Connie”. She was a great cook, baker and loved making homemade ice cream and many Sunday dinners. She enjoyed fishing, and was all about her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include her husband Dale R. Johnson of the home, 2 daughters; Darah Abraham and Jamie of Cache and Shelly Anderson and Russell Dixon also of Cache, 3 grandchildren; Chad Abraham, Cordale Abraham and Clint Gordon all of Cache, 8 great grandchildren; Chaydon Abraham, Jaylee Abraham, and Emberly Abraham all of Cache, Skylar, Bryson and Maddie Abraham all of Cache, and Valkyrie Gordon and Jaxon Gordon both of Lawton. She is also survived by her brother Darrell and wife Trina Buttram of Lawton, brother-in-law Butch Johnson of Lawton, 3 sisters-in-law; Doris Burk, Joyce Valdez and husband Dusty and Nancy Pierson all of Lawton, 2 aunts; Martha Langford of Tulsa, Madell Buttram of Lawton and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Buttram, son-in-law Randy Anderson, grandson Jimmy Kemp II, great granddaughter Cheyenne Abraham, mother and father-in-law Johnnie and Dolly Johnson, two sister in laws Sherry Johnson and Faye Kitchner, a brother-in-law Billy Paul Burk and nephew Chris Buttram.
The family would like to thank the care of Connie to Elara Caring Hospice, especially nurses Alicia Beckman and Amelia Nuncio and to Doctor Jennifer James.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com