Funeral service for Concepcion H. Elizondo will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Concepcion H. Elizondo died Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence at the age of 96. She was born June 12, 1924 in Paint Rock, Texas to Marcello and Bartola (Cordero) Hernandez. She grew up in Eden, Texas and was the first Hispanic woman to graduate from Eden High School. She married Rudolph Elizondo on August 14, 1949 in Eden. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2019.
Mrs. Elizondo attended Junior College in San Antonio, Texas and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Cameron University on May 15, 1978. She worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill in the Office of Civilian Personnel for 33 years. Following her retirement, she taught bookkeeping and accounting at the Great Plains Area Vo-Tech Center.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Rhonda Elizondo, Elgin, Oklahoma; four grandchildren and their spouses, Tony and Melanie Elizondo, Thomas and Kindsey Elizondo, Morgan and Dillon Satterwhite and Lauren Sheive; six great grandchildren, Easton, Calder, Merritt, Jolie, Riata and Pierce; and her sister, Christina Gebera, Eden, Texas.
Her husband and a brother, Lustriano Hernandez, preceded her in death.
