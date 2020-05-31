Frances Lee (Finley) Lacefield passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Fran was born on June 7, 1938, in Burton, WV. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1956. After obtaining her nursing degree at Ohio Valley General Hospital in Wheeling, WV, she enlisted in the Navy in 1968. Fran married Joe Vestal Lacefield in 1988 and retired as a CDR from the Navy the same year.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents Andrew Walker Finley and Marie (Hunt) Finley, as well as her sister Mary Alice (Finley) Pittman and brothers Thomas Andrew Finley and James Robert Finley. She is survived by her sister Sara (Finley) Gundling of Wellsburg, WV, and her brother Michael Mont Finley and his wife Linda (Gordon) Finley of Lawton, OK, and many nieces and nephews. Fran will be laid to rest in Barrancas National Cemetery at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers Rosalinda Medrano and Rosa Rodriguez. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Vision 2020, First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, OK, 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.