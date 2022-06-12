Funeral Mass for retired Command Sgt. Major Luis Cantu, aged 90, will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas with Father Barnabas Maria Susai officiating. Rosary service will begin at 8:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass.
Command Sgt. Major Cantu died June 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the National Cemetery, under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home.
Command Sgt. Major Cantu was born in Ben Bolt, Texas on Aug. 2, 1931. He volunteered and entered the United States Army on Jan. 8, 1952 and retired on Jan. 1, 1980. Three years into his service, he married his best friend for life, Virginia Hinojosa, on June 3, 1955. Virginia is from Alice, Texas. They spent 67 years together before his death. He spent his early years in the military as a Fire Direction Computer Specialist. He later served two tours in the Central Highlands of Vietnam as a First Sgt. His decorations and awards were numerous.
Upon his retirement from the military, he obtained a degree in accounting, and he worked for two corporations as a Director of Corporate Accounting and Cost Accounting. After retiring from his second career, he spent many hours as a volunteer. This included 21 years as a federal and state tax preparer at Fort Sill, helping active-duty military personnel, military retirees and widows.
He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751, where he was the membership chairman. He built up the membership numbers to be the largest chapter in Oklahoma and the 11th largest of more than 630 Vietnam Chapters in the nation.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; daughter, Irma Cantu Holasek (Carl) of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sons: Lionel (Paula) of Omaha, Arkansas; Norman (Jennifer) of Denison, Texas; Rene (Patricia) of Barstow, California; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and other members of his large extended family.
Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Sara Cantu and three brothers: Noe, Carlos and Ricardo Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please have Mass offered in his name or make a donation to a Veterans organization.