Funeral service for Command Sgt. Maj. retired William Eugene Logan, 88, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at First Christian Church with Rev. Paul Appleby officiating.
Mr. Logan passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bill was born on May 9, 1934 at Fort Sill to Claire Ellsworth and Helen Elizabeth (Swann) Logan. He grew up in the Lawton/Cache area and graduated from Cache High School in 1953. He married the love of his life, Janice Wade on Oct. 18, 1956 and they made their home in Lawton. Bill was drafted into the Army in 1957 and served his country proudly for 26 years, receiving numerous awards and medals. He retired on May 31, 1983 with the rank of Command Sergeant Major, and was a member of the Sergeant Major’s Association. While in the military, he attended Cameron University receiving an Associate’s Degree and later returned to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Bill worked as the Business Administrator with the Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church for seven years, and later managed Armadillo’s Pawn Shop for five years. He was also a Census Bureau Employee for eight years, and a voting poll inspector. He was active in his church and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a handyman around the house, and enjoyed fishing and traveling, and loved spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice Logan, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law: Alice and Jeff Smith and Becky and DeWayne Jennings, all of Lawton; two sons and daughters-in-law: Larry and Rebecca Logan, of McCune, KS and Brian and Jeni Logan, of Magnolia, AR; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Robert Leon Logan; his grandson, Sean Logan; and his brother, Richard Logan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund at 701 SW D Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.