Command Sgt. Maj. retired Raymond R. Polk Sr. was born Nov. 08, 1935 in Sherman, Texas. He attended and graduated (1954) from Fred Douglas High School. He joined the United States Army on July 21, 1955. While in the military, Command Sgt. Maj. retired Raymond Polk completed a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and Master’s degree from Cameron University.
Command Sgt. Maj. retired Polk attended airborne school after basic training and upon graduation became a paratrooper in the Elite 11th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell Kentucky, with other assignments at 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was a Vietnam Veteran with the 23rd Infantry Division and the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Other assignments included US Army Electronics Research and Development Command at Fort Meade, Maryland and the US Information Systems Command at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
Awards and decorations include: three Legions of Merit, two Bronze Star Medals, a Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Award, the National Defense Service Ribbon, Medal of Good Conduct, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Master Parachutists Badge, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Meritorious Unit Citation, Valorous Unit Citation, and Presidential Unit Citation.
Command Sgt. Maj. retired Polk held a variety of leadership positions namely, Fire Team Leader and Command Sergeant Major of a major command post at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1987, he was a finalist for the position of Sergeant Major of the United States Army.
He served 35 years and 6 months in the US Army including three tours in Germany, two tours in VietNam and two tours in Korea before retirement at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 31, 1990.
Raymond and his bride, Ruby L. Davis Madden wed July 8, 1978, in Lawton, at Union Baptist Church. This union, blended two families, yielded eight children: Ramona Polk Douglas, Raymond Polk Jr., Renee Polk (Mark) Dollard, Ronald (Tonya) Polk, Dr. Anquanita (Madden) Kaigler-Love, LaVonda Madden(Sanford) Hayes, Dr. Sher’ri Madden (Rogers) Turner, LaVetta Madden Jackson. Collectively garnering 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.
After retiring from the US Army Command Sgt. Maj. retired Raymond Polk and his bride Ruby L. Polk made their forever home in Lawton. His service to the community included:
• Oklahoma Board of Private Vocational Schools: Board Member
• Northside Chamber of Commerce: Chairman of the Board
• Junior Leadership: Chairman of the Board
• Leadership Lawton: Board member
• McMahon Auditorium Authority: Vice Chairman
• Salvation Army: Board Member
• Armed Services YMCA: Board Member
• United Way of Lawton: Board Member
• Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity: President/Life Member
° Special Recognition from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
• Northeast Lawton Lions Club: President/Charter Member
• Geronimo Toastmasters Club: President
• Red Leg Chapter NCOA: Chairman
• City of Lawton Personnel Board/City of Lawton Human Rights and Relations: Member
Command Sgt. Maj. retired Polk was recognized by several civic organizations for his leadership and community involvement, including a very active member of Union Baptist Church.
On May 2, 2022, Command Sgt. Maj. retired Raymond R. Polk, Sr. transitioned this life and will be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Cravens and a great-grandchild, Nicholas Polk.
Funeral services for Command Sgt. Maj. retired Raymond R. Polk Sr. will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.