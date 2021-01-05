Funeral service for Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Phillip W. Heater will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors and Masonic rites will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Phillip W. Heater died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 87. He was born April 20, 1933 in Great Bend, Kansas. He grew up in Kansas and moved to Vinita, at the age of 12. He later returned to Kansas and graduated high school in Great Bend. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served in the military until his retirement in 1977. His awards include the Army of Occupation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, National Defense Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Two Overseas Service Bars and the Good Conduct Medal with fifth award.
Following his retirement from the Army he worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill in the Training and Developments Division and retired in 1991 from Reynolds Army Community Hospital as a Postal Clerk.
He married Shirley Tucker on Jan. 25, 1955 in Anna-Jonesboro, Illinois. She preceded him in death in January of 1989. He later married Jennie Blackwell on Sept. 9, 1995 in Lawton. He was a member of First Baptist East, the Mt. Scott Masonic Lodge #540 and the Guthrie Consistory. He also enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; three children and their spouses: Gail Ann and Ron Pearson, Medford, Oregon; Teresa and Steve Dyer, Tulsa; and David and Teresa Heater, Lawton; daughter-in-law, Judy Heater, Lawton; two stepchildren: Kellin Blackwell and Clayton C. Blackwell, III, Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren and their spouses: Kyle Scruggs; Chad and Kami Scruggs; Jessica and Phillip Garcia; Jeremy Heater; Justin Heater; Alyssa Blackwell and Kaleigh Blackwell; and two great-grandchildren.
His son, Patrick Wade Heater, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Animal Welfare Department, 2104 SW 6th St, Lawton, OK 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.